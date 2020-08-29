News updates from Hindustan Times: Clashes in Belgavi over a statue escalate into big political row in Karnataka and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:57 IST

Clashes in Belgavi over a statue escalate into big political row in Karnataka

Kannada speakers and Marathi speakers clashed in Peeranwadi, a village in Belgavi district on the Karnataka - Maharashtra border on Friday, over the installation of a statue, leading to a lathi-charge by the police to break them apart. Read more

Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg again, questions him on probe into Facebook India’s hate-speech bias

The Congress party on Saturday has written to Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, the second time in a fortnight, asking him to specify the steps being taken by his company to investigate the charges against its operations in India. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned again today

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day on Saturday, a day after she was interrogated for more than 10 hours, in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

IPL 2020: 13 persons, including 2 players, test positive for Covid-19, says BCCI

Indian Premier League in UAE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday informed through an official release that a total of 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in UAE for the IPL 2020. Two among these are players, the release stated. Read more

Researchers develop algorithm to identify mysogynistic tweets

The machine-learning algorithm has been trained to distinguish between tweets that may be jokes and those that actually target a person or group. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was claustrophobic in 2015 interview, had said he had insomnia too. Watch

A video interview from 2015 shows Sushant Singh Rajput admitting to being claustrophobic. The same was denied by his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. They were together until 2016. Read more

NASA’s dreamy picture of supernova blast in cosmos is all you need to ‘believe in magic’

There isn’t perhaps any better way to wake up than to a glimpse of the unknown events in the cosmos and National Aeronautics and Space Administration treated us exactly to that pleasure on Saturday morning. Sharing a serene picture of “a small section of a Cygnus supernova blast wave”, NASA set sky enthusiasts on a frenzy. Read more

UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch

A good tune and an excellent beat can often remedy a sombre soul. This video of a UK based musician named Jason Allan exemplifies that notion. Read more

Watch | ‘National Digital Health Mission will be rolled out in 6 months’: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on National Digital Health Mission. He said that the mission has already been launched in six Union Territories. Watch the video here