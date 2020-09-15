News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress gives adjournment notice over Chinese surveillance and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:50 IST

Congress MP gives adjournment notice in Parliament over ‘Chinese surveillance’

The Congress on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Parliament over a media report that claimed China is monitoring over 10,000 Indians including several political leaders. The notice was moved by Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government for stating in Parliament on Monday -- the first day of the 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session -- that it did not know how many migrant workers had died during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown while returning to their native places.

CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday morning raided the residential premises of the former Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) minister and the founder of Dogra Swabhimaan Sanghthan (DSS), Choudhary Lal Singh, in Rajbagh and Kathua in Jammu, officials said.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Jaya Bachchan, asks if her stance would change if Shweta, Abhishek were targeted

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's recent remarks against her and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, made during Tuesday's parliament session. Jaya had condemned comments made by Kangana, where she'd compared the film industry to a 'gutter'.

Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV to be launched on September 23

Toyota Motor has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming 'youngest urban SUV' - the Urban Cruiser. Toyota's spin off on Maruti Vitara Brezza will be officially launched next week, on September 23.

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event is today: No iPhones, brace yourselves for new iPads, Apple Watch

After a tremendous amount of back and forth, and leaks and speculations, Apple's Event is scheduled for later today. Apple had announced through a rather cryptic press release - "Time Flies. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com." This was followed by the time and date - September 15 and 10AM PDT (which converts to 10:30PM IST).

Pune Police’s ‘I can make it!’ post conveys an important message about road safety. Seen it yet?

Some may recall the nursery rhyme on traffic lights that's taught to children. The classic, "Green means go; yellow means slow; and red means stop!" song is not just highly fun to sing, but also conveys a vital road safety message that is important in ensuring citizens' safety. Now, the Pune Police has given a twist to this message with their 'haste makes waste' post to remind adults how to correctly follow the traffic lights.

Covid-19: India at 80k deaths, cases move closer to 5 million

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; 1000 daily deaths; Covid cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive; Manish Sisodia tests positive; Delhi govt's special assembly ends in scare.