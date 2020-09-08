News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress to formulate strategy ahead of monsoon session of Parliament today and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today

The Congress will formulate its strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning September 14, at a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting of the party’s parliament strategy group will be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Read more

2,392 fresh cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 1.45 lakh

Telangana on Tuesday logged 2,329 new cases and 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, taking the overall tally and death toll to 1.45 lakh and 906 respectively.A total of 1.12 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 so far whereas 31,670 are under treatment. Nearly 25,000 are in home or institutional quarantine in the state. Read more

MBBS students can travel by Mumbai local trains to appear for final exams

Mumbai’s suburban trains will ferry undergraduate medical students who are slated to appear for their final year MBBS summer theory and practical examinations from Tuesday. The decision follows a request by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), less than 24 hours before the exam, seeking permission to allow MBBS students to travel by trains during exams. Read more

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5% contraction of India’s economy in the current financial year. India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product (GDP) contractions in the world in April-June. India’s GDP shrank by a staggering 24% year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown. Read more

Kangana Ranaut’s office not bulldozed by the BMC, actor receives a notice to stop ‘leakage’ instead

Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given her a notice to tend to ‘leakage work’ at her Mumbai office. Kangana on Monday had claimed that the BMC was going to demolish her Manikarnika Films office, presumably as a fallout of her recent war of words with the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut. Read more

PUBG Corp. responds to PUBG Mobile ban, Tencent will no longer handle its India franchise

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile along with 117 more China-linked apps last week. In response to the ban, PUBG Corporation, the parent company of PUBG Mobile has announced Tencent Games will no longer have publishing rights for the game in India. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s mantra for health: ‘Focus, willpower, consistency, but not at risk of mental, physical health’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been advocating fitness and yoga long before it became a fad, and the fit actor is constantly sharing her fitness routine, healthy recipes and health tips on social media for her fans. In her latest social media post, Shilpa shared with her fans why it was important to be focused, consistent and have willpower to achieve one’s goals. Read more

IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal targets elusive Indian Premier League high

As a youngster, Mayank Agarwal’s role model was Virender Sehwag. While retaining his aggression, the Karnataka batsman held firm through a rollercoaster early phase and started his Test career with a bang. Read more

Maruti Suzuki production up 11% to 1.23 lakh units in August

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it clocked 11 per cent increase in production during August to 1.23 lakh units. The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer had produced a total of 1.11 lakh units in the same month of last year, the company said in a statement. Read more

Sonu Sood’s reply to fan who painted his pic on SIM card is winning people over

Sonu Sood has won people’s hearts for going above and beyond to assist those who reach out to him asking for help. The efforts of the actor have also earned him a fan following on Twitter. Some of his fans also share artworks on the micro-blogging platform as a tribute. Read more

Watch: India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in