News updates from Hindustan Times: Dhankhar lashes out at Bengal govt after Murshidabad NIA arrests and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Home to illegal bomb-making’: Dhankhar lashes out at Bengal govt after Murshidabad NIA arrests

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the state has become a ‘home of illegal bomb-making’ and lashed out at the law enforcement agencies for the decline in law and order in the state. Read more

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points

The proposed change of status of Gilgit-Baltistan by Pakistan and the aggression by the People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh are part of Beijing’s grand plan to secure and expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Read more

Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman

Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Rajeev Sharma and the Chinese and Nepalese nationals have been arrested under the same charges. Read more

IPL 2020: Are there any doubts?: Sachin Tendulkar names his ‘favourite’ to win the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: It may be a difficult choice for may but Sachin Tendulkar had no hesitation in naming his ‘favourites’ for 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 may cost you more than what was rumoured before, here’s why

The increased price of the 5G supporting iPhone is said to happen due to an increased Bill of Material (BOM) cost. Read more

Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez’ latest fitness post is all about forest bathing, flaunting chiseled body

Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez’s forest bathing sends the Internet into a meltdown. His cold plunges in the stream and invigorating nature therapy are all the motivation you need to get ‘back on track’. Read more

Ranveer Singh was Anurag Kashyap’s choice for Bombay Velvet: ‘Studio wouldn’t give me money if I made the film with him’

Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he rejected Ranveer Singh twice in the early days of his career. Ranveer had auditioned for Shaitaan and was even considered for Bombay Velvet. However, he claims that the studios said they’d pull out of the latter project if Ranveer was the lead. Read more

Watch | Does Delhi have Covid community spread? State health minister comments