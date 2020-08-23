News updates from Hindustan Times: Digitisation of healthcare sector first step towards optimizing delivery and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 09:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care

With Covid-19 cases in India crossing the 3 million mark on Saturday, scaling up the digital health ecosystem to improve access and quality of care is as critical as strengthening systems to optimize healthcare delivery.

What WHO says regarding children wearing masks against coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its mask-wearing guidelines for children as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid19) continue to rise across the world.

IPL 2020: What’s happening inside T20 cricket’s confinement zone

"Uncomfortable would be an understatement. It was very, very uncomfortable." Robin Uthappa's annoyance is clear as he links up on a video calling app from his room in Dubai's One&Only Mirage Resort.

Look out for these toxic traits that can spoil a relationship’s happy ending

Feel drained or unhappy after spending time with your partner? Look out for these red flags to see if you are in a toxic relationship

Green glow around Mars to summertime on Saturn: 5 intriguing posts by NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared images and videos of our neighbouring planets and several galaxies which are millions of light years. Check out these breathtaking images.

Gurugram: Section of under-construction flyover collapses, two injured

Part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurugram on Saturday night. At least two people were injured in the accident which occurred at Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk.