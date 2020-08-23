News updates from Hindustan Times: Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP, says report and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report

A huge amount of explosives, including a jacket, has been recovered from the house of the suspected ISIS operative in a village of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, after he was arrested in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Read more.

‘4 more years’: Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’

The race for Indian American votes is well underway. The Trump campaign on Saturday released a video that seeks to rally Indian American voters for “4 More Years” for President Donald Trump using clips from the “Howdy Modi” and “Namaste Trump” events that he addressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more.

Demanding change in leadership and complete rehaul, top Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi

At least 23 senior leaders wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking for a complete rehaul of the organisation, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. It said the writers of the letter include former chief ministers such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, and younger leaders such as Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada. Read more.

Happy Onam 2020: All you need to know about the 10 days of celebration

One of the most popular festival in Kerala, Onam is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, in the months of August and September. Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, falls in the first month of the Malayalam calendar, Chingam. The festivities go on for a period of 10 days and this year, the celebration starts on August 22 and continue till September 2. Read more.

An unforgettable dinner with MS Dhoni

I have an utterly lopsided but not-entirely-unheard-of way of judging people: What is their relationship to animals? How do they get along with dogs? Or cats (or birds or bears or rabbits)? When I recently and reluctantly made my Twitter debut, the first handles I began to follow, in order, were: @WeRateDogs (where all doggies are good doggies), @A_Single_Bear (and lonely to boot), @MrAndrewCotter (the adventures of two wonderful dogs as narrated by their sport-commentator daddy) and @FtbllrsWAnimals (footballers with animals, self-explanatory). Read more.

MP rain: Rescue operations in Indore; woman killed in wall collapse; IMD alert

Heavy rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel were deployed for rescue operations in Indore. People were rescued after rain inundated low-lying areas. Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Watch here.

Kokilaben ‘rap’ video sparks meme fest, #rashi trends on Twitter. Seen the posts yet?

If you’re a regular user of Twitter, chances are that you’ve seen the mention of the word “rashi” on your timeline at least once. In case you’ve already started giggling, then you know what we’re talking about. However, if you’re still trying to understand what we mean then allow us to explain. Read more.