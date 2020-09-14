News updates from Hindustan Times: Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:58 IST

Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas

In a bid to woo Hindi-speaking voters in some of West Bengal’s urban, semi-urban and industrial belts where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched an all-new three-tier Hindi cell of her party. Read more

Rajya Sabha: 16 MPs from various states take oath

Sixteen persons from various states, who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha (RS), took oath on Monday when the Upper House reconvened for business after five months for an 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session of Parliament amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Delhi hospital

Former ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, who has been recently arrested in connection with money laundering case, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Read more

Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Monday opposed a plea seeking legalisation of marriage for gay couples under the Hindu Marriage Act (1955) filed last week by four members of the Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community. Read more

Rail over road is fast becoming preferred option to transport cars. Here’s why

Trains in India have emerged as a viable, reliable and cost-effective way to transport vehicles in the country in recent months, raking in revenue while offering a secure way for automakers to ensure products from factories reach their intended destinations without obstacles. Read more

‘He stepped out and hit Sanath Jayasuriya for a six’ - Harbhajan Singh recalls first encounter with Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh recalled an Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 in which a young Virat Kohli struck Sanath Jayasuriya for a six.

The setup vs the shot tweets show what goes into getting that perfect photo

Scrolling through social media, many of us find some stunning pictures that force us to wonder how they came about. Right from the setting, to the lighting to the model’s expression in the picture - everything seems to fit in. Read more

Monday motivation: Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts killer abs as she nails the tree pose Yoga

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Monday motivation includes fitness tips for fans on finding balance ‘whether stationary or while moving’, flaunts perfect waistline in throwback picture

Watch: PM Modi asks MPs to send message of support to Army; Tharoor responds

PM Modi asked all parliamentarians send a message of support to the army soldiers who are guarding the border in tough terrains. Ahead of the parliament session, PM Modi said this session needs to send a message that the nation stands with our jawans. Watch