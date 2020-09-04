e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Finance Ministry bans new appointments and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Sep 04, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries

In a significant move, the Ministry of Finance on Friday issued an order, banning creation of new posts in central ministries, taking into account the current fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on government resources. Read more

Supreme Court says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states seeking review of the top court’s August 17 order to conduct NEET and JEE (Mains) examinations as scheduled. Read more

‘No compromise in territorial integrity’: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on India-China border dispute

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday said India remains firmly committed to preserving its ‘territorial integrity and sovereignty’ amid tension on the border with China. Read more

Pak PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns after report on corruption allegations surfaces

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that he would not accept the resignation of his Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. Read more

After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020

Terming the current scenario ‘difficult’, Chennai Super Kings(CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday decided to pull out of IPL 2020. Read more

Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban

Akshay Kumar is launching a made-in-India alternative to popular multiplayer action game PUBG, which was banned by the government earlier this week, amid fresh tensions over Chinese provocation in Ladakh. Read more

Twitter thread details hilarious experiences servers had working in the food industry

Have you ever gone to give a food or drinks order and accidentally said or done something hilariously incorrect? If yes, then this Twitter thread is meant for you to read. Read More

Teacher’s Day 2020: Quotes, wishes and messages to share with your favourite teachers

Annually on September 5, we celebrate National Teacher’s Day to express our gratitude and honour the teachers in our lives that have influenced us and taught us about everything the world has to offer. Read more

Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

