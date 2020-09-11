News updates from Hindustan Times: Five states account for 60% of daily recoveries and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

5 states account for 60% of daily recoveries from Covid-19: Centre

The Union health ministry on Friday said that 60 per cent of the daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in India are coming from five states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh adding that these states also account for 57 per cent of new cases. Read more

How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man | Analysis

When Chinese foreign minister Huang Hua met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 29, 1981, the two agreed that unless the boundary question is settled, it would be difficult to maintain friendship and goodwill between the two neighbours. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: NCB says probe at crucial point, actor to move high court

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail petitions of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

DGCA seeks report from IndiGo for violating social distancing norms on a flight with Kangana Ranaut aboard

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has sought a report from budget carrier IndiGo on alleged violation of safety and social distancing norms related to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic by mediapersons on board a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, where actor Kangana Ranaut was one of the passengers, on September 9. Read more

No connection with Kangana Ranaut, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday clarified that he has no connection with the building that houses Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai that was partially demolished by the BMC recently after the actor’s controversial comments.Read more

Bengaluru: South Western Railway increases platform ticket price by 400 per cent

The South Western Railway has increased the price of the platform tickets by 400 per cent, taking the present price of Rs 10 to Rs 50 in what is being called as a temporary measure to stop crowding in the station area.Read more

Madurai businessman puts up life-sized statue of wife at home after her death

A Karnataka industrialist, about a month ago, installed a lifelike statue of his wife who died in a car crash in 2017. Pictures of the sculpture and the man’s gesture went viral all over the Internet. Now, another man has paid tribute to his wife by installing a life-sized statue of her at his home. Read more

Hans Op de Beeck’s ‘Garden of Whispers’ art installation sheds light on the refugee crisis

A renowned Belgian artist by the name of Hans Op de Beeck created a ‘quintessentially site-specific’ work of art in the 13-century gothic church of the ‘Convent of the Jacobins’, in Toulouse, France. Created for the ‘Printemps de Septembre Festival’, this multi-sensory, immersive art installation is called ‘The Garden of Whispers’.Read more

Milind Soman’s classy look in black leather jacket will leave you crushing on him all over again

Quarantine has made one and all gush over their throwback pictures from past trips and Bollywood actor Milind Soman could not be left behind. Sending fans into speculation with his cryptic message on social media, the Indian supermodel set temperatures soaring with his bad boy look in a black leather jacket. Read more

Watch: Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’