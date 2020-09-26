News updates from Hindustan Times: For Bihar polls, Grand Alliance’s seat-sharing deal reaches final stage and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar polls: Grand Alliance’s seat-sharing deal in final stages; RJD decides to contest 150

With the announcement of the three-phase assembly polls in Bihar, the Grand Alliance (GA) - comprising RJD, Congress, Left parties and smaller allies - is now inching closer to finalising a seat-sharing deal with talks now veering on seat-to-seat adjustment among the partners.

Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday fervently pressed the UN general assembly to speed up reforms of its processes and organs to reflect contemporary realities and reiterated India’s case for a permanent membership of the Security Council demanding to know how long it would be “kept out of the decision-making structures” of the world body.

Internet suspended, section 144 imposed in four Rajasthan districts after violent protests

Internet was suspended in four tribal districts of southern Rajasthan on Saturday and section 144 was imposed, prohibiting assembly of more than five people, following violent protests in Dungarpur district by tribal youth over teacher recruitment examination.

Congress steps up attack on govt on labour codes, says it has removed security net for workers

The Congress on Saturday upped the ante against the government over the three labour codes passed by Parliament on Wednesday, alleging that the legislations have weakened trade unions and removed the security net for workers.

Pakistan opens heavy fire in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire agreement by resorting to firing and heavy shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

CSK CEO reveals whether Suresh Raina will return to play IPL 2020 at some point this season

The absence of Suresh Raina has been felt as Chennai Super Kings slumped to their second defeat in two games. After getting their IPL 2020 campaign off on a promising note with a win against Mumbai Indians, CSK suffered back to back defeats to Rajasthan Royals and later Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Google Pixel 5: Here’s everything we know about Google’s upcoming smartphone so far

Google will be hosting a special event on September 30. At its upcoming event, the company is expected to launch its next generation premium Pixel 5 smartphone alongside a Nest smartspeaker and a new Chromecast. Ahead of the launch, numerous reports have detailed what we should expect from the Pixel 4 successor when it launches later this month.

Watch: Lilly Singh’s relatable video on ‘getting compared to cousins’ is too hilarious to miss

Making fans relate hands down with the “frustrating moment”, Sketchy Times host Lilly Singh shared a throwback video on “getting compared to cousins” which hilariously enough, still stands the test of time.

Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch

Every now and then, we come across such videos which capture people showcasing their amazing skills. This dance video is the perfect example of that. Posted on Instagram, the clip is something that will make you want to get up from your chair and shake a leg.

