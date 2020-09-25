News updates from Hindustan Times: For the first time laws have been drafted to benefit farmers, marginalised, says PM Modi and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:03 IST

For the first time laws have been drafted to benefit farmers and marginalised: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that for the first time in decades, the Union government has framed laws that benefit farmers, workers, women and other marginalised sections. Read more

Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests

A leading Pakistani journalist has revealed that the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against 49 mediapersons and social media activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Read more

Dean Jones: The man who set a bold ODI template

Former Australia batting stalwart Dean Jones died in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in his hotel room while on IPL commentary duty, leaving the cricket world in shock. Read more

Anushka Sharma’s ‘I drink coffee’ response trends again after Sunil Gavaskar’s controversial comment on her, Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma was trending again a day after legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made an unsavoury comment involving her. Read more

Men and mascara: Make-up for men sees rise amid pandemic

There is a sudden upsurge in the male beauty and grooming industry amid the pandemic with a lot of male beauty bloggers sharing their makeup tricks and tips, thereby bringing in a revolution in the male beauty segment. Read more

Rare Blue Moon will grace the sky on Halloween night. What makes it special?

If you are someone who loves various celestial events and often find yourself gazing at the sky, then the month of October has something amazing to offer. Read more

