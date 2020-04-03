News updates from Hindustan Times: Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:45 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz

Foreign nationals from at least 41 countries including the US participated in the controversial Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the community’s headquarters in the Nizamuddin area of the capital in violation of their visa conditions, as per an initial official estimate seen by the Hindustan Times. Read more

Coronavirus update: Tripura CM seeks ideas from people to recover loss after Covid-19 lockdown

Tripura’s chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has tapped the people of his state for suggestions to help his government tackle the economic after effects of the 21-day national lockdown, which is in place to beat the spread of coronavirus disease. Read more

Coronavirus: US embassy employee tests positive for Covid-19

An employee of the US embassy in New Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being provided medical treatment, a spokesperson for the mission said on Friday. Read more

More than 900 coronavirus deaths in Spain for second day

More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow. Read more

PM Narendra Modi asks sportspersons to spread message of positivity in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to some of the country’s top sportspersons, past and present, via video conference. During the interaction PM Modi asked the sportspersons to reach out to the masses and spread the message of positivity during these tough times of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Google report uses location data to gauge how traffic movement has changed over lockdown

Google on Friday published the COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports for 131 countries to show how the lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak has affected the movement of traffic in public places. Read more

Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh visible from Jalandhar in Punjab. See pics

In a hard-to-believe moment, residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to an incredible sight – a mountain range peeking from behind the clouds. The only thing is that this magnificent creation of nature is not located in the land of five rivers but is over 200 kms away from the state. Read more

Ready, aim, click: Up your Insta profile, here’s how

Instagram has become a very different place, with no eating-out and no travel. Most views are now of drawing rooms and kitchens, as the world remains in lockdown for another week. Read more