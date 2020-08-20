News updates from Hindustan Times: France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students

France has become the first country to open its borders to Indian students, researchers and teachers who have been invited by a French academic establishment or laboratory, and to holders of the “Talent” passport. Read more

KKR, KXIP, RR reach UAE ahead of IPL 2020

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League 2020 as three of the eight franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders - arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Read more

Instagram suspends Hindustani Bhau’s account for violating community guidelines

Instagram has suspended the account of former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak). His account was reported by several app users for promoting hate speech and violence. Read more

India-China border dispute: 5 things you need to know about current situation

India and China have been at loggerheads at the LAC in Ladakh and despite several rounds of talks, Beijing does not seem ready to restore status quo. Read more

Airtel prepaid plans now come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription: Here are all the details

Airtel has expanded some of its plans to come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions including the ₹448, ₹499, ₹599 and the ₹2,698 prepaid recharges. Read more

‘Listen to your Guardian Angel’: Pune Police’s post has lots of good advice

Not too long ago, Pune Police shared a witty post on their social media platforms regarding how to break the chain of fake news. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘Tasty Thursday’ recipe will set even vegans craving for Besan Coconut Barfi this Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra and ‘Tasty Thursday’ go hand-in-hand and ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi it was no different. Read more