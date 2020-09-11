News updates from Hindustan Times: Fugitive Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, says former SC judge and all the latest news

‘Nirav Modi won’t get fair trial in India’: Ex-SC judge Katju tells London court

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will not get a fair trial in India if extradited to face charges of major financial offences, former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju claimed on Friday while deposing as a defence witness in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Read more

MP incurred loss of Rs 9,500 crore due to heavy rainfall, floods: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that torrential rainfall and floods during the last week of August resulted in a loss of Rs 9,500 crore to the state adding that the same was communicated to a central team which arrived in MP on Thursday to assess the damage. Read more

As priests contract Covid-19, uncertainty looms over opening of Jagannath temple

With 167 of the 2,000 sevayats or priests of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri infected by Covid-19, the opening of the temple to public now seems to be shrouded in uncertainty. On August 31, the state government had decided that none of the religious places in the state will be opened till September 30. Read more

Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his executed uncle | All you need to know about Jang Song Thaek

In his latest revelation about mystery-shrouded Pyongang, US President Donald Trump has told Bob Woodwoard, who is writing a book on Trump, that Kim Jong Un had ordered the killing of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, and the headless body of Jang was displayed to senior North Korean officials. Read more

IPL 2020: Would back Ambati Rayudu to take Suresh Raina’s place in CSK - Styris

At a time when there is a lot of talk around the replacement of Suresh Raina in the Chennai Super Kings squad, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris picked Ambati Rayudu to bat at No.3 for CSK in IPL 2020. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law backs Ankita Lokhande: ‘Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously’

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has extended support to Ankita Lokhande amid her war of words with Shibani Dandekar. Shibani had accused Ankita of encouraging the ‘witch-hunt’ against Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Read more

Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia with a full-scale remake and it has a special India connection

Most gamers will remember the iconic Prince of Persia game that was launched in 1989. Over the years the franchise has undergone a range of improvements and upgrades but now, for 2021, it’s getting a full-blown rehaul. Read more

Shahid Kapoor’s post-cycling selfies are setting coronavirus lockdown fitness goals

Shahid Kapoor has always been a fitness fanatic, whether its ensuring he is always ripped in his real life or following some seriously crazy diets for his onscreen roles. The actor and his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, have often been spotted (before the lockdown) heading together to the gym. Read more

‘How’s X AE A-XII?’ Elon Musk is asked. His puzzled reaction has caught people’s attention

Ever since his birth in May, X AE A-XII, singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s son, has made headlines thanks to his name. The unique moniker sparked countless reactions - from people genuinely wondering how to pronounce it to many sharing memes, the name has been the talk of social media. Read more

Watch| ‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Sena over Kangana case