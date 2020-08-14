News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Have never made a dosa’, Kamala Harris heard saying in old video that surfaced after her nomination all the latest news

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:00 IST

‘I’ve never made a dosa’: After her nomination, Kamala Harris’ old video resurfaces

US Senator Kamala Harris has been chosen as the running mate by presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden. This gave the South Asian community in the United States a reason to cheer. Harris came to the US as an immigrant from Tamil Nadu in India. Read more

Independence Day amid Covid-19: Defence ministry’s special arrangements for celebrations at Red Fort

The Ministry of Defence is organising an Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony on August 15 at Red Fort in Delhi, maintaining the balance between the sanctity and dignity of the national function while factoring in precautions related to the Covid-19 scenario. Read more

‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support after undergoing a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he fell down at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday. His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted on Friday that his health condition was critical but had not worsened since yesterday. Read more

New Zealand PM extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland by 12 days

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city Auckland for 12 days as authorities try to stamp out the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months. Under the level 3 restrictions, people will be urged to stay home and consumer-facing businesses will be shuttered until August 26. Read more

I asked him ‘What’s your secret?’: Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else

Former Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram was probably the best exponent of reverse swing. In fact, he and his long-time bowling partner for Pakistan, Waqar Younis are considered the two pioneers of the art. They went on to trouble batsmen all around the world, especially Akram, who finished his career as the leading ODI wicket-taker in ODIs by a fast bowler. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law recalls how he learned of actor’s death, did ‘toughest thing’ of his life and broke news to wife

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law has recounted the events of the night him and his wife learned of the actor’s death. On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s suicide, Vishal Kirti has written a new blog entry, describing one of the toughest things he has had to do in his life, telling his wife that her brother was dead. Read more

Independence Day 2020: From tiranga macarons to tricolour idlis, try these recipes to showcase your patriotism

Every year, August 15 marks the day of when Indians gained their freedom from the British Raj. This year marks the 74th Independence Day of India, and since the past 73 years, our great nation has been free from British rule. But it is important to note that this freedom came at the cost of the men, women and innocents who lost their lives for their nation. Read more

Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic