News updates from Hindustan Times: Hong Kong bans Air India flights, says one-third of 23 new cases recently travelled from India and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:55 IST

Hong Kong bans Air India flights, says one-third of 23 new cases recently travelled from India

The Hong Kong government on Sunday suspended flights from Air India after a surge in the number of coronavius disease cases, according to local media reports. Read more

Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints image of Parliament in front of entire nation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the ruckus which took place in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on farm bills has tainted the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation. He called the behaviour saddening, unfortunate and shameful. Read more

Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct

The members of the Quad, especially India, Japan and Australia, have also stepped up work on forging partnerships with like-minded countries in the region, or those with interests in the Indian Ocean, with an eye on China’s increasing assertiveness and aggressiveness. Read more

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against Chennai Super Kings due to quarantine requirement

IPL 2020: The BCCI had reduced their quarantine period to 36 hours instead of the six days that other players underwent as they entered one bio-bubble from another, having arrived on a chartered flight. Read more

Deepika Padukone on being a badminton player during school days: ‘That was my life, no late nights, no TV, no movies’

During her appearance on Nat Geo show Mega Icons, Deepika Padukone revealed her school days were all about badminton which did not allow her to spend time with her friends or enjoy watching TV or movies. Read more

Here’s what TikTok said after Donald Trump gave his blessings for Oracle deal

The new entity called TikTok Global would set up a new headquarter in the US and bring “25,000 jobs across the country.” Read more

Uncharted Destination: Know all about Tuvalu island, one of the least visited travel destinations

Located in the Pacific Ocean, the isolated island of Tuvalu is counted as one of the world’s least visited travel destinations but its gorgeous beaches and stilt houses are too dreamy to miss. Read more

Watch | Why USA top court judge’s death caused political fight: Trump vs Biden