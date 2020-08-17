News updates from Hindustan Times: In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:09 IST

In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping

Bihar, which is slated to go to polls in October-November, is gearing for the upcoming assembly election on schedule, despite the dual challenges of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and the annual flood fury.

‘Important to respect, support each other’: China reacts to PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

China is ready to work with India to enhance mutual trust and properly manage differences, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that the “right path” ahead for the two countries is to respect each other.

‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party

The Congress on Monday refuted a claim made by its suspended leader Sanjay Jha that 100 members of the party had written to president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change in leadership and transparency in the working committee’s elections.

2 terrorists involved in attack on security forces killed in J-K’s Baramulla

At least two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing gun battle on Monday after they attacked and killed two troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police earlier in the day in the Union territory’s Baramulla district.

Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on the Friday. Her body was singed with cigarette butts by the two men who raped her, said the girl’s mother.

Suresh Raina sings Yeh Shaam Mastani in this old video tweeted by BCCI. Watch

A heartening throwback video of cricketer Suresh Raina singing a song is collecting a ton of reactions from fans on Twitter. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post on the same day MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, shared a post announcing his retirement.

Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam

Indian Air Force carried out a rescue operation at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. A man was stuck in a heavy flow of water at the Khutaghat Dam. The man was seen holding on to a tree to save himself. IAF chopper Mi-17 airlifted him safely in the early hours of August 17.

Suresh Raina reveals why he and MS Dhoni decided to announce retirement on August 15

Suresh Raina has revealed he was aware of the fact that MS Dhoni, his long-time friend and India teammate, would announce his retirement upon landing in Chennai. Raina and Dhoni, along with Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma landed in Chennai on August 14, and a day later, the former India captain informed the world of his retirement through a post on Instagram.

Renault Duster 1.3 turbo petrol launched, becomes most powerful SUV in segment

Renault Duster with a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine was officially launched on Monday and now claims to be the most powerful SUV in its segment.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chats with friend revealed: ‘Working on myself spiritually and trying to grow’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old friend Kushal Zaveri had a chat with the late actor on June 1, two weeks before he was found dead at his Mumbai home. The Republic TV has made public his chat with Kushal who directed Pavitra Rishta and also lived with Sushant for some time.

