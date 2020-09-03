News updates from Hindustan Times: India accuses Pakistan of trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process and the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India lashes out at Pakistan at the UNSC

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of attempting to politicise the UN Security Council’s 1267 sanctions committee procedure after members of the world body rejected Islamabad’s call to designate two Indian nationals as terrorists. Read More

Facebook responds to Congress, calls itself ‘non-partisan’

“We are non-partisan & strive to ensure our platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously & denounce hate & bigotry in all forms,” Neil Potts, Facebook’s Trust and Safety Director, responds to letter from Congress’ KC Venugopal. Read More

Supreme Court to hear opposition states’ review petition against holding NEET, JEE exams

Six opposition-ruled states: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan --approached the top court on August 28 seeking a postponement of the examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis. Read More

Here’s what led to PUBG getting banned in India

The Indian government on Wednesday banned PUBG and 117 other China-linked applications. The move comes weeks after the government banned 47 applications which were mostly clones and variants of 59 apps. Read More

Former England under-19 captain talks about experiencing racism

English county cricket side Yorkshire said it is in contact with former player and former England under-19 captain Azeem Rafiq who claimed that he was made to feel, as a Muslim, like an ‘outsider’ during his time at the club. ReadMore

Here’s your review for season-2 of ‘The Boys’

Read review for the second season of The Boys. Read More

Unlock 4.0: Plan your Goa trip for the perfect post quarantine vacation

With Goa finally opening up again for tourists, this might be the perfect opportunity to take a little trip down to the sunshine state and enjoy the various sea-side views. Read More

Couple’s wedding anniversary pictures will make you want to hug your partner

A couple celebrated their anniversary with a photoshoot while wearing the attire they donned on their wedding day, 60 years ago. Read More

Union Minister’s reaction on apps ban by the Centre

Ramdas Athawale welcomed the government’s decision to ban 118 more mobile apps. The decision was announced on September 2, days after China’s fresh provocation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Watch Here