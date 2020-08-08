News updates from Hindustan Times: India, China holding senior military-level talks and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:16 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, China to hold senior military-level talks, disengagement at friction areas on agenda

Senior military commanders from India and China are holding talks on Saturday to discuss the next stage of disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, people familiar with the development said. Read More

Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered

Civil aviation ministry’s investigation agency, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has recovered digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the Air India plane that crashed in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday evening. Read More

Govt sets up task force for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

India has formed an expert committee comprising representatives from all relevant ministries and institutions to oversee all aspects of its Covid-19 vaccine plan, from identification of the vaccine to buying to financing the purchase to distribution and administration. Read More

Rhea Chakraborty shares page from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a picture of a page from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary, in which she says he expressed gratitude for her and her family. Read More

‘When Shoaib Akhtar apologised to MS Dhoni for ‘purposely’ bowling a beamer

Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he regrets bowling a beamer to MS Dhoni on purpose during the second Test of the 2006 series against India in Faisalabad. Read More

Google has made certain words taboo for employees to head off regulators, handle lawsuits

Google’s internal documents show that employees are being coached to avoid creating legal risks by using certain problematic words even in casual communication as the company deals with at least four major antitrust investigations on two continents. Read More

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: History, Significance, Date, Time, Interesting Fact

Lord Krishna was born at midnight, hence devotees observe a fast and sing devotional songs for him as the clock strikes twelve. As a part of the ritual, statues of baby Krishna are washed and placed for worship. Devotees then break their fast and share food and sweets. Read more to know other interesting facts about the festival.

Police departments, Paytm, Tinder add smart twist to bizarrely hilarious ‘Binod’ Twitter trend

If you’re a regular Twitter user, chances are yesterday, on August 7, your feed was flooded with posts and memes related to the latest trend ‘Binod.’ Mumbai, Nagpur, and Uttar Pradesh police departments have now joined the trend to share essential information but in the funniest way possible. Read More

