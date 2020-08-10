News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s daily Covid-19 tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight

India performed 719,364 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests on Saturday, taking the total number of daily testing closer to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) target of one million per day by the end of August. Read More

India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases

India’s trajectory of daily cases of Covid-19 is now ahead of that of the United States’, making it the country with the highest number of daily infections, as total cases globally appear set to breach the 20 million-mark on Sunday night with the US, India and Brazil leading the surge in infections. Read More

‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash

Directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar said the tabletop runway at Calicut Airport, where an Air India Express plane crashed killing 18 people including both pilots on Friday, was long enough for the aircraft, but a late touchdown may have caused the plane to overshoot the runway. Read the full interview

Dhoni would clap for the bowler when a good ball was hit for a six: Muttiah Muralitharan

Legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan lauded India-wicket batsman MS Dhoni for his captaincy skills. Murali said the best part about Dhoni’s captaincy was that he trusted the bowler and gave him the freedom to set his own field. Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s chat revelation

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has responded to Rhea Chakraborty’s recent revelation of a chat in which he’d spoken about his troubled relationship with sister Priyanka. Shweta has shared videos of the actor speaking highly about Priyanka in an interview. Read More

Immune-boosting foods: Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle

Our immunity can be solidified and enhanced by adding ayurvedic ingredients that help cleanse the body along with aiding digestion, metabolism, absorption of nutrients and more. Read More

WhatsApp is working on syncing your chat history across platforms

WhatsApp is working on the feature that allows you to use the same account across different devices at the same time. The messaging platform has worked on a single device all this time and reports have it that this new feature is being worked on in parts. Read More

After Beirut blast, Chennai shifts ammonium nitrate kept at freight station

After the Beirut explosion, authorities in Chennai finally swung into action. Almost 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate is reportedly transported to Hyderabad. The 690 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been seized in 2015. Around 10 containers were transported and security personnel accompanied the trucks. Watch the video for detailed story