News updates from Hindustan Times: On Ram Temple construction, India tells Pakistan not to interfere in internal affairs and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at this hour.

India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Delhi on Thursday rejected Islamabad’s condemnation of the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying Pakistan should not interfere in India’s internal affairs and refrain from “communal incitement”. Read More

PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK

The live telecast of the Ram temple event in Ayodhya on August 5 was widely watched across the world. It was broadcast by television stations in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal and several other countries. Read More

Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress

A division bench of Rajasthan high court on Thursday disposed of the petition seeking an immediate stay on the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmakers with the Congress in 2019 with a direction to a lower court to serve the notices to six MLAs issued earlier by a single bench last week. Read More

BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo Communication Technology Co’s Indian arm Vivo India on Thursday decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. Read More

‘Sushant didn’t sleep for 4 nights during Me Too’: Pavitra Rishta director

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has talked about the actor’s state of mind when he faced harassment allegations during India’s Me Too movement of October 2018. Zaveri said that Sushant could not sleep for four nights during the time. Read More

Google to launch a foldable Pixel smartphone next year

Google is reportedly planning to launch three Pixel smartphones in the fall next year. While two are believed to be Pixel 6 series smartphone, the third one is expected to be the foldable Pixel smartphone. Read More

‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in Welikada, Sri Lanka’s high-security prison, escapes

A cat was detained at a high security prison of Sri Lanka on the charge of smuggling illegal contraband material inside the prison but it has since escaped. Read More

It’s Viral: Elderly woman surrounded by rubble from Beirut blast plays Auld Lang Syne on piano

A video of an elderly woman playing a piano while sitting in a room surrounded by broken walls, shattered glasses, and debris in her apartment after the Beirut blast has touched millions of hearts. Her act is being seen as a sign of hope and resilience amid the chaos. Read More

‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti has called out Pakistan’s bluff on the Kashmir issue. He said that contrary to claims made by Pakistan, the issue has not been discussed at the United Nations since 1965. Watch the full video for all the details