Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: IT parliament committee divided on summoning Facebook and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: IT parliament committee divided on summoning Facebook and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Facebook’s “inaction against hate content destabilises” democracy in India, said Congress.
Facebook's "inaction against hate content destabilises" democracy in India, said Congress. (REUTERS)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

House IT panel divided on summoning Facebook

The information technology (IT) parliamentary committee is split over summoning Facebook executives to explain reports of it displaying a bias towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when it comes to censoring hate speech. Read more here.

13.5% decline in suicide cases during lockdown period in Pune

There has been a drop of 13.5 per cent in suicides during March-July 2020 as compared to the same period last year, says a study conducted by SNDT Arts and Commerce College for Women, Pune. Read more here.

MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual, writes Sanjay Manjrekar

When it comes to exceptional cricketers, the murmurs about them start way before they play for India; and those murmurs go right to the top, to the dressing room of the Indian team. Read more here.

Elon Musk becomes world’s fourth-richest billionaire after gaining $8 billion

Musk’s fortune has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-biggest increase on the index. Read more here.

Happy Birthday Gulzar: As the wordsmith turns 86, a look at how he remains relevant for fans of all ages

As Gulzar celebrates his 86th birthday on Tuesday, here is a look at 15 of his most popular songs that are relevant to all ages. Read more here.

Gunjan Saxena’s coursemate Sreevidya Rajan says ‘I was the first woman pilot to fly in Kargil’, slams ‘factually incorrect’ biopic

After the IAF objected to its ‘undue negative’ portrayal, Gunjan’s coursemate, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Sreevidya Rajan, has said that the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer have ‘twisted the facts’. Read more here.

