News updates from Hindustan Times: JEE (Main) starts today amid strict coronavirus protocols and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:53 IST

Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main for undergraduate engineering aspirants from Tuesday, despite protests over the safety concerns for students and others owing to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity

India’s GDP contracted by 23.9% in the April-June quarter this year compared to the same period last year. This suggests that the lockdown’s toll on economic activity has been more severe than expected. Read more

The repository of knowledge set high standards of bipartisanism

For the long years that he was in public life, Pranab Mukherjee burnished his political savvy with sharp intellect, an exceptional sense of history, and a memory that many among his peers considered photographic. Read more

August, third month of monsoon, ends with 10% excess rain

Many parts of Gujarat have reported flooding after Madhya Pradesh (MP) following extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in these areas on Sunday and Monday. Monsoon rain from June 1 until August 31 is at 10% excess in the country. Read more

Hong Kong begins mass-testing for Covid-19 amid public doubts

Hong Kong began a voluntary mass-testing program for coronavirus Tuesday as part of a strategy to break the chain of transmission in the city’s third outbreak of the disease. Read more

Hope this sparks a chess revolution like 1983 did for cricket: Viswanathan Anand

Viswanathan Anand had won almost everything chess has to offer: five world titles, six chess Oscars and multiple editions of many tournaments. But an Olympiad team medal had eluded him. Read more

Gaurav Chopra’s father dies of Covid-19 ten days after the demise of his mother: ‘A void that no amount of time will ever fill’

TV actor Gaurav Chopra’s father Swatantra Chopra died of coronavirus at a Delhi hospital on Saturday, 10 days after the death of his mother. The actor penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram, along with a few black and white pictures of his father, to talk about how “special” he was. Read more

Elon Musk beats Mark Zuckerberg to become third richest person in the world

Musk passed Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg Monday as shares of Tesla Inc. continued their unrelenting rally after undergoing a forward stock split. Read more

Bollywood Dads: Celebrity fathers over 40 who are setting lockdown fitness goals

The only way to achieve something in life, is through single-minded devotion to that particular goal, and constant hard work to help you reach it. A workout regime is no different. There is a reason why it is referred to as the ‘fitness lifestyle’ and not just a ‘fitness hobby’. Read more

‘Our world needs more love, less hate’: How Buddy Gator is spreading happiness one post at a time

Happiness can come in any form and today it’s Buddy Gator who is here with his friends to wash away your blues. Who you ask? He is an adorable comic character alligator created by artist Chow Hon Lam who is spreading smiles among people, one Instagram post at a time. Read more