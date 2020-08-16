News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:58 IST

‘Keep hope alive, we shall overcome’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the Covid-19 crisis has not just been a period marred by despair and loss but has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience and survival. The chief minister lauded the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”. Read more

India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill

India has sent equipment and personnel to help Mauritius contain an oil spill after a Japanese bulk carrier ran aground on a reef on its south-east coast last month, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday. Read more

The grand celebration of the British-Caribbean community at the Notting Hill Carnival is going online this year, thanks to Covid-19

Each year, during the last weekend of August, the streets of west London are amok with people in brightly coloured costumes and extravagant decorations for the celebration of the famed Notting Hill Carnival. Read more

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his ‘outstanding service’ to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi’s Raj Ghat. Read more

Brother surprises sister at her graduation. Sweet video may melt your heart

Many may agree with us when we say that milestone moments in one’s life are best celebrated with those closest to them. Read more

Google Messages has a cool trick that reroutes RCS message via SMS

Google has been steadily rolling out RCS chats in its Messages app around the world, which has greatly improved the functionality of the company’s chat app. Read more

MS Dhoni retirement | ‘He groomed Virat Kohli’: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Dhoni is a ‘legend’

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that there is no doubt that MS Dhoni is a legend of the game. Read more

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian brothers of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar have been detected with Covid-19. Their oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%. Read more