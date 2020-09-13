News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Listened to me like his own daughter’, says Kangana Ranaut after meeting Maharashtra guv and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:43 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday reached Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid a row over the demolition of her office in the city by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read more

Culture ministry goes digital, plans web series, virtual tours

The Ministry of Culture is planning a massive overhaul into its usual functioning and will introduce a host of digital initiatives including a web-series on India’s struggle for independence and virtual tours of important monuments. Read more

China, Russia key adversaries to world order: Top UK intel official

In a rare media interaction, the chief of Britain’s Defence Intelligence (DI) on Sunday identified China and Russia as key adversaries challenging the existing world order without promoting direct conflict, and operating in the expanding grey zone between war and peacetime. Read more

‘Nudges’ from PM Modi were critical in India’s Covid battle: Cambridge study

Using nudge theory that involves subtly leading people to desired directions, a study of India’s public policy response to Covid-19 has concluded that nudges from Prime Minister Narendra Modi were critical in creating herd effect on lockdown and social distancing norms. Read more

Twinkle Khanna writes on Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial: ‘They took a young woman and cut her in half’

Twinkle Khanna has written about the media trial faced by Rhea Chakraborty ever since the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The author drew the allegory of a magician’s act to get her point across. Read more

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS 6 road test review: India’s own ADV

over the years, Royal Enfield introduced several updates on the bike and recently we got to ride the most recent BS 6-version of the Himalayan. Read more

CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you find them all?

The foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) shared a post on Twitter testing people’s observations skills. “Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?” they wrote and shared two images. Read more

‘Raghuvansh’s death has left a void in political sphere of Bihar, nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the demise of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. “Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more with us. I pay tributes to him. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,” said PM Modi. Watch