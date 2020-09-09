News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:58 IST

Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh received two more threat calls on Wednesday morning after three such calls were made over the last four days. One of the fresh threat calls was reportedly from Himachal Pradesh and is believed to have been made by actor Kangana Ranaut’s fans, who were upset after the minister announced a probe into allegations of drug abuse by Ranaut. Read more.

As bars reopen in Delhi after five months, here are 7 things you should know before you head out for a drink

Bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs in Delhi will start serving liquor to dine-in customers from Wednesday, over five months since the lockdown was imposed in the end of March, albeit on a trial basis till September 30. Read more.

Anurag Kashyap explains Bollywood’s support for Rhea Chakraborty, makes WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager public

Anurag Kashyap has addressed Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput case in a new set of tweets, as he also opens up on his relationship with the late actor. A host of Bollywood personalities have spoken in support of Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the case. Read more.

IPL 2020: Leading the side comes naturally - Parthiv Patel aims to assist Virat Kohli to end RCB’s trophy drought | Exclusive

Parthiv Patel is one of the only four cricketers– captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal being the others – in the current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad who was part of their set-up when the IPL bandwagon last travelled to UAE in 2014. Read more.

Happy 53 Birthday Akshay Kumar: Best looks and fitness inspiration from the original Khiladi

Akshay Kumar is perhaps one of the only actors in the Bollywood industry that can pull off iconic performances in comedies like Hera Pheri and in action movies such as Khiladi. This versatile and brilliant actor does not believe in limiting himself in any manner whatsoever. Read more.

Man perfectly parallel parks car, video sparks mixed reaction. ‘Wow’ or ‘meh,’ which side are you on?

Parallel parking a car is a tough task for many, especially if the place where you’re trying to adjust your vehicle is small. That’s probably why this video of a man parking his vehicle has left people with mixed reactions. While some couldn’t stop praising his impressive skills, others were not-so-impressed. Read more.

India now has most daily Covid deaths in the world; Delhi bars to serve liquor

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, surge in death rate, ICU beds in short supply at leading hospitals in Delhi, liquor service at Delhi bars to begin today. Watch the full video for more details.