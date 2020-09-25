News updates from Hindustan Times: Monsoon to begin withdrawal from northwest India next week and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:53 IST

Monsoon begins withdrawing next week, above normal day temperatures likely over NW India

Above normal day temperatures will impact all of northwest India as monsoon begins withdrawing from west Rajasthan next week. Monsoon withdrawal this year is set to be 11 days late as September 17 is the normal date of its commencement. Read more

Northeast-based insurgent groups forced to relocate by Myanmar army action: Intel agencies

Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) operating from Myanmar, particularly ULFA-I, NSCN-K, led by its current chairman Yung Aung, and NSCN-IM, are trying to relocate their bases near the border due to persistent action by the Myanmar Army over the last few months, according to an assessment by central intelligence agencies. Read more

Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release

More than 200 national and international scholars, academicians and artists issued a statementon Thursday, demanding the release of former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is under arrest for his alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots. Read more

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul shatters two huge records during epic knock of 132*

KL Rahul produced the first century of the IPL 2020 plundering an unbeaten knock of 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. What made the knock even more special was not only the fact that it was Rahul’s IPL hundred, but the couple of impressive feats he registered during his epic inning. Read more

Deepika Padukone to appear before NCB on Sept 26, Rakul Preet Singh to record statement today in drug case

Actor Deepika Padukone will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday to record her statement in a drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Earlier, the NCB had summoned Padukone on September 25 in the drug case. On Thursday, the actor acknowledged the summon sent to her by the central agency and will join the probe on Saturday. Read more

BMW to pay $18 million fine to resolve inflated sales probe

BMW AG and two US subsidiaries agreed Thursday to pay an $18 million (£14.1 million) US fine to resolve accusations that they disclosed misleading information about the German luxury automaker’s retail sales volume in the United States while raising approximately $18 billion from investors in corporate bond offerings. Read more

This amazing kinetic sculpture video will leave you mesmerised

Hypnotic, mesmerising, and amazing are few among the many adjectives that people used while describing the video of a kinetic sculpture. The video, though old, is again grabbing people’s attention after being shared by YouTube on their official Twitter handle. Read more