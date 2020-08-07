News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:03 IST

Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month

Mumbai has already received more rain in just the first seven days of August than it generally receives for the entire month. Against the monthly average of 585.2 mm, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 597.6 mm of rain between August 1 and August 7. Read More

5 dead in Kerala landslide, state govt seeks Air Force help to evacuate people

Torrential rains triggered massive landslide in Munnar, in Kerala’s Idukki district, on Friday in which many tea estate workers were trapped under the soil. Five people have so far died in the incident which happend early in the morning. Read More

NEP focuses on ‘how to think’ instead of ‘what to think’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the New Education Policy focuses on the concept of ‘how to think’ instead of the earlier emphasis on ‘what to think’. Read Mor

Class of 83 trailer: Bobby Deol’s Netflix film is about encounter killings

The trailer for Class of 83, an upcoming police drama starring Bobby Deol and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, has been released. Bobby plays a heroic former policeman in the film, who has been reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. Read More

MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni’s sabbatical from cricket is all set to end as the Chennai Super Kings captain gears up to return for the IPL 2020, starting September 19 in the UAE. As per reports, Dhoni has hit the ground running in a bid to prepare for the IPL, hitting the JSCA indoor facility ahead of the IPL. Read More

Rabindranath Tagore 79th death anniversary: Celebrating the genius with some of his best words

In India, think art, music, poetry, and literature and the first name to pop up in all our heads is that of the Rabindranath Tagore. A combination of his life’s experiences gave us the gift of his immense talent in poetry, prose, song-writing, and art. From mystical romanticism to patriotism, Rabindranath Tagore left no stone unturned in the realm of artistic expression. Read More

Pune Police tweets how to get ‘Insta’nt safety’. It’s something all should abide by

Police departments across the country often use various social media platforms, especially Twitter, to put forth essential messages for people. They use the routes of creativity and hilarity to ensure that the posts strike a chord with netizens. Case in point is the latest tweet by Pune Police. With the caption “Insta’nt safety? Check,” the department tweeted the post. They also shared an image showcasing the ways to ensure safety. Read More

Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta on Omertà, love for working together | Aur Batao

Actor Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta joined RJ Stutee in a freewheeling chat show Aur Batao. The two spoke about Omerta and Rajkummar Rao said that the response has been overwhelming. The duo also explain why they love working with each other. Watch the full video to know what else they said