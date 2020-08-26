e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Net tax liability to be considered for interest on late GST payments from Sep 1 and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Net tax liability to be considered for interest on late GST payments from Sep 1 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The GST Council had recommended that the move should have retrospective effect – from July 1, 2020 – as it was the correct position of law.
The GST Council had recommended that the move should have retrospective effect – from July 1, 2020 – as it was the correct position of law.(HT file photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Net tax liability to be considered for interest on late GST payments from Sep 1

Interest will be charged on the cash component of delayed settlement of Goods and Services Tax (GST) liability from September 1, the government has said, in a move which will bring relief to the industry. Read more

At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which are scheduled to be held next month, saying it does not care about students. Read more

Military tension up as US planes intrude into China airspace during drills

The US military aircraft’s intrusion into Chinese airspace during live-fire military exercises was “blatant provocation” and could lead to “misjudgments and accidents”, China has said even as a second US reconnaissance aircraft is said to have flown over the South China Sea on Wednesday. Read more

‘The list is very long’: Zaheer Khan explains what makes Rohit Sharma a great captain

Former India left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan feels Rohit Sharma’s ability to maintain a cool head in pressure situations which in turn, brings the best out of his players, is one of the many great characteristics about his captaincy. Read more

Rani Rampal: I dedicate the Khel Ratna award to our corona warriors, who are working selflessly to keep all of us safe

Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal’s story is a perfect example of one that’s built on grit and determination and the dream to make the country proud. Read more

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for Covid-19, actor and her staff test negative

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has said that both her parents have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor and her staff have tested negative. Read more

Honda Jazz 2020 launched at starting price of ₹7.49 lakh

Honda Jazz 2020 has been officially launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh. The updated premium hatchback from Honda is available in three trims - V, VX and ZX, and two transmission options. Read more

