News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:24 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant

There was no breach on part of the Mumbai police or the hospital when Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty visited the mortuary to see Sushant Singh Rajput’s body before the funeral, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) ruled on Wednesday. Read more

India registers record daily Covid-19 recoveries, recovery rate at 78.53%

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India has been on a steady rise with the country logging record 82,961 recoveries in a single day as of Wednesday. Read more

China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts

China claimed on Wednesday that it has been honouring agreements signed with India and is committed to maintaining peace in border areas, a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh said Beijing is not respecting the customary alignment of the boundary. Read more

Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people

The Delhi Police has named fifteen people as accused in charge sheet filed over the violence that took place in national capital in February this year. The accused have been named for orchestrating the riots that killed at least 53 people. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He is the best all-rounder in the world’ - Rinku Singh’s high praise for KKR teammate

Rinku is known to be good friends with West Indies star Andre Russell. In a recent interaction on Kolkata Knight Riders official website, the 22-year-old revealed how and when the two cricketers started bonding. Read more

Indian auto industry needs road map for localisation push: Report

Exports and a focus on the domestic market offer major potential opportunity areas for the Indian auto industry but the sector needs a road map for localisation, according to a report by consultancy firm EY. Read more

Xiaomi announces ‘Smart Living’ event in India, to launch Mi Band 5

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Band 5 fitness band in India soon. The product is expected to launch on September 29 as a part of Xiaomi’s ‘Smart Living’ event. Although the company has announced the event date and time, it has not revealed what it will launch. Read more