News updates from Hindustan Times: On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Aug 05, 2020

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home

On the big Ram temple bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcased a rangoli or kolam on Lord Ram made at the little temple at her place. Read more

In pics: Fireworks, havan and ceremonious rituals as India celebrates historic Ram mandir bhoomi pujan

Uttar Pradesh’s temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness the historic foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in a short while from now. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wanted us to take Rhea Chakraborty into custody, slap her: Mumbai cop

A Mumbai cop who was contacted by a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s has said that he was told to ‘slap’ the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, after his family alleged that she was alienating him from his family and misappropriating his funds. Read more

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India, check price, specs

Xiaomi has launched its Amazon Fire TV Stick-rival ‘Mi TV Stick’ in India. The Mi TV Stick made its debut just last month and now it’s here. Read more

Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report

The millenials in Faizabad believes that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will benefit the town as well as boost the economy of the town. Watch to know more

Watch this man’s interesting innovation to maintain social distancing at shop

Who doesn’t like a simple idea that can help fulfil or complete a big task? Well, this video shows one such method and several people are praising it. Read more

The Rise And Fall Of Amar Singh

In the 1983 film Zelig, Woody Allen (who also wrote and directed the movie) plays the eponymous hero; a man who manages somehow to know everyone (from F Scott Fitzgerald to Adolf Hitler) and who turns up at every important event. Read more