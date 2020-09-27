e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Pawar lauds Akali Dal over decision to quit NDA and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Pawar lauds Akali Dal over decision to quit NDA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCP chief Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

NCP chief Sharad Pawar applauded Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking away from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA over the disagreement regarding the farm bills on Sunday. Read more here.

Daughters’ Day 2020: Tahira-Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor go gaga over their ‘jaan’

Bollywood made the most of this Sunday by going down the memory lane and digging out old pictures of their little munchkins on Daughters’ Day 2020. Read more here.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal demolish Rajasthan Royals during record-breaking partnership

Kings XI Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal left Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers in tatters after they stitched a record-breaking partnership on Sunday. Punjab were riding high on confidence after a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the duo showcased why they are a dangerous combo up the top. Read more here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review: A value-for-money premium Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is fine hardware but probably not a laptop killer. It is sleek, good looking, and durable. Read more here.

Shabana Azmi’s ‘Mee Raqsam’ goes to CoSAFF

Professional beekeeper explains what she does if a colony doesn’t have a queen bee. Watch

Professional Beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks has been educating and entertaining netizens, all at once, with interesting short videos that document her work life. Read more here.

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In