News Updates from Hindustan Times: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise

Even before the mortal remains of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh could be consigned to flames, an ugly verbal spat has broken out between Grand Alliance and NDA leaders over the letter written by Singh from his hospital bed in New Delhi days before his death. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta, says NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its ongoing investigation into allegations of drug abuse and distribution in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has named actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta in her statement, officials said on Monday. Read more

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the deputy CM said that he has gone in self isolation. Read more

Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of Serum Institute of India (SII), has warned there won’t be enough vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for everyone in the world till the end of 2024, according to a report on Monday. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘If a captain is believing in you, what more do you want’: Piyush Chawla glad to be back with ‘world’s best captain’ MS Dhoni

Chawla is excited to be back working with Dhoni as CSK head into the IPL as a side that possesses one of one of strongest spin attacks among all eight franchises. Read more

LG Wing launched: Check out price, specs, features here

As far as the availability is concerned, the LG WING will be available in South Korea starting next month in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour variants. There is no word on the pricing yet. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law on life 3 months after the actor’s death: ‘We are partly still in trauma’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has written a long note on how the family is dealing with their loss. He said the family is trying to heal but is still partly in trauma. Read more

Saif Ali Khan’s sizzling look even at the age of 50 is credited to this secret

Saif Ali Khan’s age-defying looks may come as a surprise to some but we’re here to spill the beans on his sultry and handsome hunk avatar, even at 50. Read more

Watch | ‘Insult’, ‘apologise’: Nirmala Sitharaman faces TMC MP’s jibe in LS, BJP livid