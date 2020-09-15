News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border issue and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:00 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border issue

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana, Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat, coastal and northern interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next four-five days. Read more

Shweta Tripathi on Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial: ‘This is no way to treat anyone, this way humanity will end humanity’

Actor Shweta Tripathi, who was recently seen in the film Cargo, has condemned the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was arrested last week on drugs-related charges in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Read more

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, new Chromecast and smart speaker to launch on September 30

Google has finally announced the launch date of its flagship Pixel 5 smartphone. At its ‘Launch Night In’ event, Google will also launch its new Chromecast, new smart speaker and the Pixel 4a 5G. The Google Pixel 5 event will take place on September 30. Read more

Mercedes-maker Daimler to pay $2.2 billion in emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG will pay $2.2 billion violating U.S. clean air laws and to resolve claims from 250,000 US vehicle owners, court documents show. Read more

‘Sachin asked me to bowl’: How former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni achieved historic feat in 1997 Test against Sri Lanka

In August of 1997, former India left-arm spinner Nilesh Kulkarni made history when he became the first Indian to get a wicket off his first ball in Test cricket. Read more