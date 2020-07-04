e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Remdesivir dosage revised, now to be taken for five days and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Remdesivir dosage revised, now to be taken for five days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A lab technician loads bright stock filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir.
A lab technician loads bright stock filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir.(Reuters)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Remdesivir dosage revised, now to be taken for five days

Union health ministry revised dosage of antiviral drug remdesivir for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment, reducing the drug regimen from 6 to 5 days. Read more

GST regime may undergo 2 major reforms this year

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is expected to see two major reforms in its fourth year--rationalisation of tax rates based on prudence rather than political considerations, and further easing of compliance--people aware of the matter said. Read more

Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries

The Centre moved this week to designate nine men accused of promoting terrorism in Punjab as terrorists under India’s anti-terror law amended last year letting the Union home ministry ban individuals and not just organisations. Read more

Can F1’s young guns dethrone King Lewis?

Last year’s Austrian Grand Prix may have given us a glimpse into Formula One’s future. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen started on the front row—the youngest in F1 history. They raced wheel-to-wheel before Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the homestretch. Read more

Water-filled bottle hanged only on toothpicks, piece of rope. Video amazes people

“Physics is cool,” this is what the caption of this viral tweet says. Chances are that after seeing the video shared with the tweet, you’ll say the same. The video shows something absolutely fascinating - a person hanging a water-filled bottle using three toothpicks and only a tiny piece of rope. Read more

Kanpur encounter | ‘Criminals will be punished under the law’: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those who killed cops in Kanpur won’t be spared. Eight cops were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on July 3. Cops were killed during an encounter with criminals. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid tribute to those killed in the encounter. Read more

#WFH, no time to think what to cook for breakfast? Here are some quick ideas

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Period. But chasing deadlines, and completing targets, it’s one of the most missed meals, too. Read more

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In