News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST

Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty told Supreme Court on Tuesday that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias in the probe conducted by Bihar Police and added that the FIR lodged against her in Sushant’s death case in the state has no connection with any offence in Patna. Read more.

Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party

Peace and brotherhood will remain in party, underscored Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, a day after Sachin Pilot sealed a truce deal with the party high command that also promised to look into the issues raised by him against the state CM. Read more.

Ricky Ponting recalls time when he thought he almost lost his son

The cricketing world has seen former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as a tough customer. A leader who wasn’t shy in being in the face of his opponents. A batsman who was ruthless in his attack and a cricketer who wanted to win at all costs. Read more.

Jabra Elite Active 75t review: You get what you pay for and more

I’ve been listening to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here since I was a child, but I was today years old when I heard David Gilmour clearing his throat just before the lyrics started. At 43 seconds into the song, while I was waiting for the lyrics to kick in, the opening chords had already started, I was startled by a sound I had never heard before — in all these years. Read more.

Triumph Street Triple R launched in India and it’s cheaper than you think

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday has launched the new Street Triple R in the Indian market at a highly aggressive price tag of ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). With the introduction of the new Street Triple R, the middleweight naked segment is now an even more competitive space. Read more.

Watch | Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve

New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe. Watch video.

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: History and significance of Dahi Handi

Krishna Janmashtami marks the auspicious day when Lord Krishna, an avatar of the Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudev to rid the people of Mathura from the tyranny of King Kansa. It is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion. This year the celebration for Janmashtami is taking place on August 11, followed by the celebration of Dahi Handi on August 12. Read more.