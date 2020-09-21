News updates from Hindustan Times: Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:36 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in

Differences between a top army commander and his second-in-command came to light on Monday, with army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane nominating a senior lieutenant general to iron out the rift between the two senior officers, people familiar with the developments said, on condition of anonymity.

Read more.

‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the farmers over the government’s decision to hike the Minimum Support Price of wheat and five other rabi crops.

Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB probe leads to Pak and drug cartels; Bollywood A-listers under scanner

Investigations into the drug angle in film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to large drug organisations and entities in Amritsar and Pakistan supplying cocaine and other hard drugs to Mumbai, and to Bollywood.

Read more.

Lok Sabha passes amendments to FCRA that seek to make Aadhaar mandatory for NGOs to receive foreign funds

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the amendments to Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 that seek to make Aadhaar mandatory for NGOs to receive foreign funds.

Read more.

Harsh Goenka tweets mantras for being happy. Tweeple agree, add suggestions

This tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka will not only remind one of those crucial things that need one’s focus but also act as advice that may help one feel better.

Read more.

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top-box price in India drops to ₹2,999 for new customers

Tata Sky on Monday announced it is offering its latest Tata Sky Binge+ for ₹2,999 to new customers. Existing customers opting for an upgrade or secondary multi-TV connection can get the smart set-top-box for ₹2,499. The device was earlier available for ₹3,999. The new prices have already come into effect.

Read more.

Richa Chadha gives update on legal notice, Payal Ghosh says ‘go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name’

Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh for ‘falsely (dragging)’ her name into her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. Richa said that she sent Payal a soft copy of the notice, after an attempt to deliver a hard copy to her residence failed.

Read more.

Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside Parliament

On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record.

Read more.