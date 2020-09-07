e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, 'dissenters' cold-shouldered and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Seniro Congress leader Salman Khurshid .
Seniro Congress leader Salman Khurshid .(AP)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced on Sunday evening a manifesto committee and six other committees for the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), installing the party’s old guard and its loyalists as their heads. Read more

Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?

The world — based on a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last December — will observe the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies for the first time on Monday. Read more

Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years

Indian prisons have been housing more inmates than their capacity for decades now and this problem of overcrowded prisons is only getting worse, according to a report on prison statistics for 2019 released by the National Crime Records Bureau earlier this week. Read more

Jalandhar girl fighting mobile snatchers to woman escaping collision by seconds: 5 varied viral videos

The Internet is filled with videos which grab people’s attention for various reasons and eventually go viral. Read more

Sandip Ssingh says in hindsight, ‘maybe standing with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was wrong’

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has said that in hindsight, perhaps he shouldn’t have stood by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family after the actor’s death on June 14. Read more

National Nutrition Week: Manushi Chhillar runs on the beach, practices yoga, gives fitness goals

National Nutrition Week is a week-long initiative, from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness about the importance of consuming nutritious food, following a healthy diet and also an exercise regime for holistic health and wellness. Read more

‘If I can consistently perform well in IPL 2020, opportunities will come’: Karun Nair keeping India dream alive

For someone with a triple century in Tests, Karun Nair has been dealt a few rough hands in his cricketing career. In 2018, Nair was part of India’s original Test squad for the five-Test series in England but watched Hanuma Vihari, called up as replacement, take precedence over him and make his Test debut. Read more

