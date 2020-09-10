News updates from Hindustan Times: Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India

A day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) was issued a show cause notice by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it said it was pausing Covid-19 vaccine trials in the country. Read more.

4th day of Delhi Metro service resumption, Magenta, Grey lines from tomorrow: All you need to know

On Thursday, three days after the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation resumed its services in a phase-wise manner, the total ridership of Delhi Metro was approximately 47,600 between 7 am to 11 am. Read more.

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank

Pakistan is the main force nurturing the drive to create a ‘so-called Khalistan’ or independent homeland for Sikhs and the extremists backed by Islamabad pose serious threats to India and Canada, according to a report by a leading Canadian think tank. Read more.

Half lotus pose is best for ‘connecting with inner universe’ and Rakul Preet Singh shows how

Brushing aside our mid-week blues in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh gave a glimpse of her morning yoga session and our motivation to hit the grind is lit. The diva not only gave fans a sneak-peek into her morning meditation but also shared the key to make “the soul speak”. Read more.

France committed to Make in India initiative: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

While speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets. She said India and France are writing a new chapter in defence ties. Watch the full video for more.

Northern Californian skies turn orange amidst wildfires, netizens share pictures

Smoke from raging wildfires, called ‘The North Complex Fire’, in Northern Californian blanketed certain parts of the region turning the sky orange. Many netizens took to Twitter to share pictures of the eerie-looking skyline, including Former US President Barack Obama. Read more.