News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court asks petitioners to be polite and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:08 IST

Supreme Court, hearing plea seeking postponement of civil services exam, asks petitioners to be polite and persuasive if they expect relief from UPSC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the petitioners seeking postponement of civil services examination to be “polite and persuasive” if they expect relief from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The comments were made by the Supreme Court bench after the lawyers of the petitioners said that the UPSC is “bent upon to hold exams. Read more

‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka Gandhi’s scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath after death of Hathras gang-rape victim

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the death of Hathras rape victim, saying he doesn’t have any moral right to continue as chief minister. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘You can have your favourite food from Kerala after that’, Sanju Samson reveals advice he got from Virat Kohli

The world of cricket is aware of Virat Kohli’s passion towards fitness and maintaining a strict diet. Once known for his notorious food habits, the India captain turned over a new leaf which led to his drastic transformation back in 2013. Ever since, Kohli has shaped into arguably the world fittest cricketer, his dedication proving an inspiration for youngsters to follow. Read more

Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by a female actor of rape, has been summoned to appear at the Versova police station on Thursday. Earlier, Kashyap, in a statement by his lawyer, had called the allegations ‘baseless.’ Read more

International Podcast Day: India embraces the evolution of audio streaming space

Today is International Podcast Day. The day celebrates the evolution of the audio space that has clearly gone beyond streaming of songs. Podcasts are becoming increasingly popular as you can see many influencers, media houses, and creators embracing the genre. Read more

Honda H’Ness CB 350 unveiled in India, takes aim at Royal Enfield

Honda H’Ness CB 350 - pronounced ‘highness’ - has been officially unveiled in India with the company taking a direct aim at the popularity enjoyed by Royal Enfield in the mid-size two-wheeler segment in the country. At the launch event, it was confirmed that the bike will be priced around ₹1.90 lakh. Read more

Shruti Haasan spills some secrets from her biggest beauty disaster to the product her partner loves to steal

Shooting for her upcoming film in Hyderabad, Bollywood and South star Shruti Haasan was spotted taking a break and sharing some of her beauty secrets with fans on social media. Spilling the beans on her “go to cleanser” and similar questions, the Behen Hogi Teri star led makeup enthusiasts into a treat. Read more

Trump Vs Biden US Presidential debate: Watch the most heated exchanges

The first US Presidential debate between Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden witnessed several heated exchanges between the duo. The two argued and sparred over issues ranging from Covid handling, to policies and even took personal jibes at each other. Watch