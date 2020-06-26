News updates from Hindustan Times: UP’s effort in tackling Covid unprecedented, praiseworthy, says PM Modi and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttar Pradesh’s effort in fighting Covid-19 unprecedented, praiseworthy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been working tirelessly and has shown the world the strength of the state in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries

India has been recording daily spikes in the number of coronavirus disease cases. From over 6,000 a day, the daily caseload has now crossed 17,000. On Friday, India recorded 17,296 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease - the country’s highest single-day surge. Read more

Children as young as 14 are being used by terrorists in J&K: US state dept

The US state department has said in a new report that children as young as 14 are recruited and used by non-state armed groups, referring to terror organisations, against the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare

President Donald Trump’s administration late on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to invalidate the law dubbed Obamacare that, introduced by predecessor, added millions of Americans to the country’s healthcare safety net. Read more

An evening tea party, a random suggestion: The story behind IPL auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world. But before the action goes to the cricket pitch, plenty of drama happens in a hotel auditorium where the franchises spend big money to buy their favourite players. Read more

Arjun Kapoor’s most sincere birthday wish is from sister Anshula: ‘You’ve parented me like a father, you are my home’

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday on Friday and among those wishing on the occasion was his sister Anshula. Boney Kapoor’s daughter took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on her brother. Read more

Google and Aclima work towards making cities pollution free

Google and Aclima, a firm known for mapping hyperlocal air pollution, have announced that they will give researchers access to new sets of city pollution data in order to combat the larger issue of climate change and unhealthy air. Read more

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020: History, significance, theme of this day

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking is celebrated on June 26 every year. The theme for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020, Better Knowledge for Better Care emphasises the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security. Read more

Watch: How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended