News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttar Pradesh records highest employment under PMEGP and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttar Pradesh records highest employment under PMEGP

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 08:56 IST

UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the state which gave employment to the highest number of people in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, under the PMEGP. A total of 14,616 people were given jobs in the state. Read more

Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement on Thursday. PM Modi will talk about his idea of a healthy lifestyle and discuss with the influencers the virtues of a healthy routine as part of the virtual dialogue, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. Read more

Indians in US raise $3.3mn for Biden in one night, seek moderate positions on Kashmir, CAA

Indian Americans raised $3.3 million on a single night for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a possible record, and pressed his campaign to moderate its positions on Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as also to add an agenda for the Hindu community on its web platform. Read more

Every team hopes their wicketkeeper turns up to be like MS Dhoni: Sanju Samson

In this interview after Tuesday’s match-winning knock and four victims with the gloves, Samson talks about his effortless hitting, hopes for a regular India spot, the Dhoni comparison young wicketkeepers face and chances this year for the 2008 champions. Read more

Poonam Pandey to end marriage with Sam Bombay: ‘I don’t think it’s smart to return to person who has beaten you up like an animal’

Actor Poonam Pandey has broken her silence after filing a police complaint against her husband, film producer Sam Bombay. Poonam, who married Sam earlier this month in a private ceremony, was on her honeymoon in Goa when she filed a complaint of assault against Sam. Read more

Speak into my DMs: Twitter is going to start testing voice DMs soon and Brazil will get to test this first

Twitter had rolled out audio tweets for iOS earlier in June this year and is now looking to take voice usage to another feature on the platform - direct messages or DMs as they are popularly known. Twitter is experimenting the use of voice messages for DMs. Read more

Video of people rafting in Nubra Valley may speak to every travel lovers’ soul

Venturing out in the waters on a raft can turn out to be an exhilarating experience for many. If you’re someone who loves taking off on an adventure, this video shared on Twitter will speak to the travel bug in you. Even if you’re not into rafting, the beauty of nature captured in this video may leave you amazed. Read more

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Rohit Sharma’s sparkling 80-run innings set the tone and then Jasprit Bumrah and the other MI pacers did a commendable job with the ball as defending champions shrugged off their defeat against CSK with a crushing 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Watch