News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Banshidhar Bhagat tests positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news

Aug 29, 2020

Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid-19 positive days after hosting party event

Uttarakhand BJP president Banshidhar Bhagat tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday about five days after a major political event was held at his Dehradun residence on August 24. Bhagat tweeted his positive status on Saturday morning. Read more

Covid-19: No lockdown in cities conducting JEE, NEET exams, says Odisha govt

The Odisha government on Friday said there will be no lockdown or shutdown in cities that will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 and September 14. The exams NEET and JEE are for undergraduate medical and engineering aspirants respectively. Read more

TMC alleges political vendetta as Central agencies speed up probe in poll-bound Bengal

With over six months left for West Bengal elections, heightened activity by the Central probe agencies since Monday has prompted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to allege “political vendetta by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.” Read more

Covid-19 reinfection detected in US patient; saliva tests endorsed

A case of coronavirus reinfection has been documented in a US patient from Reno, Nevada, according to doctors. The 25-year-old man tested positive for the virus in April after showing mild illness and then got sick again in late May, developing more severe Covid-19 symptoms. Read more

IPL 2020 | CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pulled out of IPL 2020, citing personal reasons. Raina has decided to return home from UAE. CSK informed about Raina’s decision through a post on Twitter. Read more

Masaba Masaba review: Glossy and good-natured, new Netflix India show plays the Neena Gupta trump card

For a show that references both blind items and suicides — grave topics that have taken over public discourse in recent weeks — it’s surprising how chipper Netflix’s Masaba Masaba really is. Its confident command over tone is one of its biggest strengths — it is neither too frivolous, nor is it overwhelmingly sombre. Read more

Epic Games CEO reveals the truth after Apple terminate company’s developer accounts

Just hours ago we saw Apple announcing that it is terminating the developer accounts of Epic Games on the App Store. This means no more updates to Fortnite for the foreseeable future. This decision, as mentioned by Apple, came from the court. Read more

NASA’s dreamy picture of supernova blast in cosmos is all you need to ‘believe in magic’

There isn’t perhaps any better way to wake up than to a glimpse of the unknown events in the cosmos and National Aeronautics and Space Administration treated us exactly to that pleasure on Saturday morning. Sharing a serene picture of “a small section of a Cygnus supernova blast wave”, NASA set sky enthusiasts on a frenzy. Read more

Man asks artist to edit his pic in ‘Bahubali style’. This is the result

Unless you’re completely detached from social media - if you are let us know the trick - chances are you’ve come across posts where artists take people’s picture-editing requests too literally and offer them hilarious results. Read more

Watch: Sushant’s kin, Ankita Lokhande respond to Rhea Chakraborty’s big charges

As the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case intensified, Rhea CHakraborty made some big charges in back-to-back interviews. Watch here