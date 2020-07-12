News updates from Hindustan Times: Ventilation key to limiting Covid-19 spread and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:54 IST

Ventilation key to mitigating Covid-19 risk

As the economy opens up, people return to work and transportation and other services resume, there is an increasing focus on optimising ventilation and managing indoor airflows to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in closed spaces.

Political killings cause fear among youth leaders in J&K, BJYM Baramulla chief tenders resignation

The spate of killings of the political leaders by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a sense of fear and insecurity has started creeping into politicians in the Valley. And first to express it is BJYM president from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat, who on Saturday tendered his resignation.

Uttarakhand’s Kashipur imposes 48-hour complete lockdown after 32 Covid-19 cases in a day

Authorities in Uttarakhand's Kashipur imposed a 48-hour complete lockdown from Saturday morning after a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day. An order released by the district administration on Saturday morning said a "complete lockdown is being imposed with immediate effect from 10 am of July 11 till 12 am midnight of July 12-13" looking at the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in Kashipur area.

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Hebei province

An earthquake of magnitude measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Guye District of Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province on Sunday. The tremors were felt at 6:38 am Beijing time, reported Xinhua News citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Sachin Tendulkar’s back spasm was maybe a psychological tactic against Pakistan: Saqlain Mushtaq on 1999 Chennai Test

Sachin Tendulkar's 136 against Pakistan in the 1st Test match at Chennai in 1999 is considered to be one of his best knocks. Sachin's back spasm during that innings is as famous as his dazzling display of strokeplay against a Pakistan attack comprising of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq.

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan’s Covid-19 test results to be out today: Maharashtra health minister

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek who were on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 have undergone rapid antigen testing, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

What is Thunderbolt and how is Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 different

Chipmaker Intel recently came up with Thunderbolt 4, it is new standard for connectivity that aims to transfer video data while performing other tasks. If you have been tracking the monitor, PC industry or even the accessories market, you would've heard the term 'Thunderbolt' a lot.

Malala Day 2020: Malala Fund to compile anthology on girls’ right to education

Malala Day is commemorated on July 12, the birthday of Malala Yousafzai, to honour women and children's rights around the world. On October 9, 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen after she publicly advocated for the education of girls.

Cat eats a piece of cabbage by accident. Is definitely not impressed. Watch

If you were a fussy eater growing up who would get annoyed at their parents for sneakily feeding you your greens, then you will probably relate to this cat video. Posted on Reddit on July 11, this clip is almost 10 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, "The moment he realises it's cabbage and not string".

Watch: Disengagement between India & China ‘very much a work in progress’: Jaishankar