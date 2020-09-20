News updates from Hindustan Times: Which party stands where on farm bills and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 20, 2020

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where

The Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on Sunday passed two contentious farm bills amid uproar by Opposition members. The bills have triggered protests by farmers at several places. Read more

PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh

Post the military flare-up at Galwan Valley, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has mobilised four out of five of its military theatre commands with reports suggesting that live firing drills and exercises from the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea to date were a distraction for its calculated aggression in Ladakh. Read more

Apple Watch SE vs Series 3: Which one should you go for?

Apple launched a bunch of new products at its event earlier this week. It also introduced an affordable smartwatch this time called the “Apple Watch SE”. Read more

Hyundai India expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. Read more

Anand Mahindra gifts tractor to farmer in Bihar who carved 3 km long canal in 30 years

Anand Mahindra, the business tycoon, often takes to Twitter to share various posts. While some of his posts make people chuckle, a few leave them inspired. Read more

‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims

Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet. Watch

Preity Zinta shares how she ‘kept sane during quarantine’ in latest fitness video from Dubai

Keeping fans updated with her test results from the hotel, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta finally ended the mandatory quarantine in Dubai where she will be attending the Indian Premier League 2020 as co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab. Read more