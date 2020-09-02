News updates from Hindustan Times: With hundreds of Oximeter centres, AAP gets ‘closer’ to people in Bihar and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With hundreds of Oximeter centres, AAP gets ‘closer’ to people in Bihar

Not a big player in Bihar politics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has adopted a unique way of drawing peoples’ attention in the state. In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic and scourge of flood in nearly half the state, out of box thinking is what is driving the political parties in Bihar to connect with the masses in the interiors, where online connectivity may not be easily possible. Read more

Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform

The union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a skill building programme, for its civil servants, which it said will help them in the future. Read more

World champion PV Sindhu pulls out of Uber Cup in Denmark

World Champion PV Sindhu has decided to skip the Uber Cup, in Aarhus, Denmark starting from Oct 3-11. The prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup Finals is supposed to restart international badminton after a gap of six months. Read more

Xiaomi India launches Redmi 9A, prices start from ₹6,799

Xiaomi has announced the latest Redmi 9A as a part of their Redmi A series of smartphones today. The Redmi A series are a part of Xiaomi’s budget offerings that aim to get users the best of the specs without having to splurge. Read more

Volkswagen opens bookings for Polo and Vento BS6 with auto transmission

Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced the start of bookings for BS6 Polo and Vento’s automatic variants. While the former has been priced at ₹9.67 lakh, the later is priced at ₹12.99 lakh (all prices are ex showroom and are introductory). Read more

Hina Khan’s rainbow-hued eye make-up game is perfect for masked fashion amid Covid-19

Hina Khan’s fashion game has got to be the strongest when it comes to telly actors. From her choice of clothing to her unique styling, be it her hairdos or her make-up, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame starlet is constantly experimenting and setting new fashion goals. Read more

Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details

Amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. Read more