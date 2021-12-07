Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: 12 foreign returnees untraceable in Thane amid Omicron spread and all the latest news

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. The global health body said the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.(HT Representative Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Omicron crisis: 12 foreign returnees untraceable in Thane's Kalyan Dombivli area

Officials of Thane district’s Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said at least 12 people of the 318 passengers who returned from abroad are missing. Read more here

RLD, SP alliance to kick out politics of hatred in UP, says Jayant Chaudhary

The RLD leader criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths of farmers and also highlighted the recent case of paper leak and exams being cancelled owing to that. Read more here

'It'd be appropriate that he surpasses Anil Kumble': Legendary India pacer says Ashwin 'has created a league of his own'

The legend of R Ashwin continues to grow with the off-spinner winning his ninth Player of the Series trophy as India beat New Zealand to clinch the series. Read more here

Gurdas Maan, a guest at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, sings song for them. Watch video

Indore eatery serves ice cream rolls with chillies and Nutella, video goes viral

This YouTube video shows a unique type of ice-cream rolls being prepared in Indore with chillies and Nutella. Read more here

‘Ghar mein ghus ke…’: Amit Shah on why India is in the league of U.S, Israel in response to attacks

