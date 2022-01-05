Home / India News / News updates from HT: 16 killed, 26 hurt as bus and truck collide in Jharkhand, and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: 16 killed, 26 hurt as bus and truck collide in Jharkhand, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Mangled remains of the truck that collided with a bus in Pakur district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Jharkhand accident: 16 die, 26 hurt as bus collides with truck in Pakur district

The bus with 40 passengers on board was heading to Jasidih in Deoghar district from Barharwa in Sahibganj district, police said. Read more

BJP chief blasts Channi govt after PM's rally cancelled over ‘security lapse’

BJP chief JP Nadda alleged that the Punjab government tried “all possible tricks” to scuttle the prime minister’s programme. Read more

'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen - Watch

Rishabh Pant's unpleasant exchange with South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen was picked up by the stump microphone. Read more

Rajkummar Rao warns against fake email sent in his name to extort 3 crore

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rajkummar shared a screenshot of the email and wrote, “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people." Read more

Groom's family learns, performs dance entirely online. Video impresses people

The video opens to show the groom's side of the family performing a collaborative dance that they learnt entirely online. Read more

Kim Jong Un's North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

The South Korean military said the North fired what is ‘presumed to be a ballistic missile’. Watch

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
