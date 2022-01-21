Home / India News / News updates from HT: 3 held for derogatory remarks on Muslim women on Clubhouse, and all the latest news
News updates from HT: 3 held for derogatory remarks on Muslim women on Clubhouse, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In the Clubhouse case, the audio clips revealed participants purportedly making offensive comments about Muslim women during a discussion session that took place on Monday afternoon. The clip has since been widely circulated on other platforms, leading to public outcry. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Clubhouse chat case: 3 arrested for derogatory remarks against Muslim women

A two-minute video clip of the Clubhouse chat was shared on Twitter in which participants were heard making abusive and derogatory remarks against Muslim women. Read more

Unpaused Naya Safar review: Nagraj Manjule and Ayappa KM deliver solid entries in pandemic-themed miniseries

Three out of five stories in the coronavirus pandemic-based Unpaused: Naya Safar center on frontline and gig workers. The anthology miniseries is the sequel to Unpaused, released in 2020. Read more

'Can't drop him after one failure': Ex-India opener warns Rahul and co. against 'chopping and changing' in XI in SA ODIs

Team India faced a defeat in the first ODI against South Africa on Wednesday and will be aiming for a strong comeback when it takes the field later today in Paarl. Read more

Ananya Panday sets internet on fire in bralette and leather pants for Gehraiyaan promotions: Suhana Khan reacts

The Gen-Z fashionista slipped into a trendy bralette and faux leather pants for the occasion and set the internet on fire. Fans and Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan also fell in love with her style. Read more

Eye on countering Xi's China, top US official says India's role ‘crucial’

Laura Rosenberger, part of Biden's National Security Council, has revealed the US President's China strategy. The National Security Council is the US President's principal forum for foreign policy decision making. Watch

