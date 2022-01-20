News updates from HT: 3rd wave of Covid hits South, over 46,000 cases in Kerala and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid 3rd wave reaches South: Kerala reports 46,387 cases; Karnataka over 47,000

The third wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic which is believed to have crossed its peak in Delhi and Mumbai has hit hard Karnataka and Kerala as both the southern states reported a record surge in the last 24 hours. India on Thursday reported over 3 lakh cases, the highest in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. Read More

Delhi's daily Covid tally dips to 12,306, logs highest deaths since June; Satyendar Jain says easing of curbs unlikely

Delhi's single-day cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a dip on Thursday after as many as 12,306 people tested positive, according to the health bulletin data. On Wednesday, a total of 13,785 Covid-19 cases were logged in the national capital. Following the latest figures, the cumulative caseload of Delhi has reached 17,60,272, the health bulletin data showed. Read More

Pramod Gupta joins BJP, says ‘Akhilesh hates Samajwadis’; SP chief retorts

A war of words broke out between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former party MLA Pramod Gupta who jumped ship to the saffron camp on Thursday. Brother-in-law of ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Gupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the afternoon and accused Akhilesh Yadav of hating “Samajwadis” and inducting criminals to the party. Read More

Pakistan: Two killed, 22 injured in explosion at Lahore's Lohari Gate area

A blast near Lahore's Lohari Gate area on Thursday killed at least two persons -- including one child -- and injured 22 others, officials said, reported Geo News. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were shattered by the explosion. Some motorcycles were also damaged. Read More

Why Sachin Tendulkar won't play for India Legends in second edition of Road Safety World Series

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who led India Legends to title victory in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series, will not be taking part in its second season. The reason behind the former India captain’s decision stems from the fact that several cricketers have complained of unpaid dues from the first edition of the tournament. Read More

Salman Khan teases a teaser in cryptic Twitter post, turns on his Bigg Boss mode: 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

It's not everyday that Salman Khan tweets so when the actor posted a tweet from his account on Thursday evening, fans were excited. That excitement soon turned to confusion though because most were unable to decipher the cryptic tweet. Read More